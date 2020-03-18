News

Unsafe At Current Price? – GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

By Andrew Francis

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares are 92.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.00% or $4.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 104.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.28% and 21.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, CLSA recommended the GSX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GSX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $305.35. The forecasts give the GSX Techedu Inc. stock a price target range of $364.79 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $279.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.49% or 84.97%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, up 184.20% from $1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.68 for the next year.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), on the other hand, is trading around $50.33 with a market cap of $7.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Crown Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 226,684 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,683 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.5M shares after the latest sales, with 9.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 133.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown Holdings Inc. having a total of 643 institutions that hold shares in the company.

News

California Resources Corporation (CRC) And Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Among Headliners

Winifred Gerald - 0
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares are -71.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.72% or -$0.34 lower in the latest...
Read more
News

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Vs. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Those Ticking Clocks

Andrew Francis - 0
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares are -73.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.98% or -$1.69 lower in the latest...
Read more
News

The decline in Realty Income Corporation (O) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Sue Brooks - 0
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is -42.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.80 and a high...
Read more

Read More

Unsafe At Current Price? – Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) shares are 7.81% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.02% or $0.19 higher in the latest...
Read more

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

News Sue Brooks - 0
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) shares are -18.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.92% or -$1.41 lower...
Read more

Recent

Check out this: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is on the verge of a huge rally

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -42.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high...
Read more

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Nokia Corporation (NOK), Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares are -10.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.72% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) shares are 12.82% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.87% or -$3.47 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us