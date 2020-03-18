Unsafe At Current Price? – GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares are 92.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.00% or $4.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 104.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.28% and 21.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, CLSA recommended the GSX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GSX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $305.35. The forecasts give the GSX Techedu Inc. stock a price target range of $364.79 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $279.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.49% or 84.97%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, up 184.20% from $1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.68 for the next year.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), on the other hand, is trading around $50.33 with a market cap of $7.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Crown Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 226,684 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,683 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.5M shares after the latest sales, with 9.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 133.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown Holdings Inc. having a total of 643 institutions that hold shares in the company.