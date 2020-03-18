Unsafe At Current Price? – Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) shares are -25.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.40% or $0.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.99% and -32.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $15.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.92.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 34.80% in the current quarter to $0.21, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.98, up 8.50% from $3.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,726,558 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,303,561. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 179,915 and 10,804 in purchases and sales respectively.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, a Chairman of the Board at the company, sold 522,810 shares worth $10.99 million at $21.03 per share on Nov 29. The Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 257,505 JEF shares valued at $5.42 million on Nov 29. The shares were sold at $21.03 per share.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), on the other hand, is trading around $34.40 with a market cap of $5.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 111 times at Comerica Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 116,812 shares. Insider sales totaled 70,635 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 83 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -55.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.61M shares after the latest sales, with 6.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.60% with a share float percentage of 139.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comerica Incorporated having a total of 851 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.12 million shares worth more than $1.4 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $840.7 million and represent 7.44% of shares outstanding.