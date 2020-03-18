Unsafe At Current Price? – Medallia Inc. (MDLA), Intelsat S.A. (I)

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) shares are -37.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.21% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.94% and -35.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 13, 2019, William Blair recommended the MDLA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MDLA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.27. The forecasts give the Medallia Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.31% or 21.6%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.01, up 19.00% from -$0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 67 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 298,402,479 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 156,014,782. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 155,974 and 794,416 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ottosson Mikael J, a Chief Technology Officer & EVP at the company, sold 35,000 shares worth $1.06 million at $30.29 per share on Feb 20. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 32,072 MDLA shares valued at $973215.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $30.34 per share. Ottosson Mikael J (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) sold 85,000 shares at $30.61 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $2.6 million while Oulman Roxanne, (CFO and EVP) sold 8,296 shares on Feb 05 for $230443.0 with each share fetching $27.78.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), on the other hand, is trading around $2.22 with a market cap of $374.14M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Intelsat S.A. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 836,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 383,960 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.29M shares after the latest sales, with 18.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 128.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intelsat S.A. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 34.74 million shares worth more than $244.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, BC Partners Advisors L.P. held 24.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.68 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.