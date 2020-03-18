Unsafe At Current Price? – Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS), Apergy Corporation (APY)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares are -35.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.17% or $6.33 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.61% down YTD and -36.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.81% and -32.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, Citigroup recommended the NTRS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Buckingham Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $68.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $103.31. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $1.58, up from the $1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.75, up 3.50% from $6.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.45 and $1.87. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 127 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 77 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 440,351 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 353,720. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 259,154 and 141,304 in purchases and sales respectively.

BROWNE ROBERT P, a EVP & Chief Investment Officer at the company, sold 3,708 shares worth $385892.0 at $104.07 per share on Feb 20. The EVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 4,500 NTRS shares valued at $325395.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $72.31 per share. Cherecwich Peter (President/C&IS) sold 32,403 shares at $103.19 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $3.34 million while Parker Teresa, (Executive Vice President) sold 1,057 shares on Feb 06 for $108702.0 with each share fetching $102.84.

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.67 with a market cap of $347.70M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Apergy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 38,141 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,056 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 416.91k shares after the latest sales, with 10.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.90% with a share float percentage of 77.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apergy Corporation having a total of 412 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.23 million shares worth more than $244.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.4 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.