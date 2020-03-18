Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Vs. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Which Is Riskier?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares are -49.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.78% or $0.57 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.11% and -57.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the VRRM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 24, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the VRRM stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.71. The forecasts give the Verra Mobility Corporation stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.78% or 21.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 7.90% from $0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 613,857 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 69,243,481. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,400 and 11,719 in purchases and sales respectively.

MILLER GARRETT FRISTOE, a Executive Vice President at the company, bought 12,690 shares worth $100789.0 at $7.94 per share on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 10,000 VRRM shares valued at $82100.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $8.21 per share. BRIGIDI VINCENT (Exec. VP) bought 5,000 shares at $7.80 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $38975.0 while ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, (President and CEO) bought 9,400 shares on Mar 12 for $75198.0 with each share fetching $8.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), on the other hand, is trading around $42.47 with a market cap of $7.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $121.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Exact Sciences Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 203,343 shares. Insider sales totaled 197,759 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.86M shares after the latest sales, with 5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.50% with a share float percentage of 146.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exact Sciences Corporation having a total of 689 institutions that hold shares in the company.