Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) And Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Among Headliners

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares are -30.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.05% or $0.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.10% and -27.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 13, 2019, Needham recommended the VIAV stock is a Buy, while earlier, Susquehanna had Initiated the stock as a Positive on October 18, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VIAV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.69. The forecasts give the Viavi Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.21% or 34.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to $0.14, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, up 4.50% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 90 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,277,077 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,002,158. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 157,662 and 87,823 in purchases and sales respectively.

RONDINONE RALPH, a SVP Global Operations NSE at the company, sold 2,398 shares worth $32397.0 at $13.51 per share on Mar 03. The SVP Global Sales NSE had earlier sold another 1,462 VIAV shares valued at $19752.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $13.51 per share. Siebert Kevin Christopher (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 2,034 shares at $13.51 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $27479.0 while SCRIVANICH LUKE M, (SVP General Manager OSP) sold 2,105 shares on Mar 03 for $28439.0 with each share fetching $13.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ), on the other hand, is trading around $0.37 with a market cap of $832.65M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 49.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.50% with a share float percentage of 938.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company.