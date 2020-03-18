Volatility Returns To ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), Textron Inc. (TXT)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares are -53.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.36% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -39.33% and -65.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 13, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the IMGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 17, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the IMGN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.70. The forecasts give the ImmunoGen Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.33% or 41.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 160.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.68, down -24.00% from -$0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 35,110 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 130,454. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,424 and 130,454 in purchases and sales respectively.

Berkenblit Anna, a SVP & Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 25,803 shares worth $128757.0 at $4.99 per share on Feb 24. The SVP, Technical Operations had earlier sold another 16,790 IMGN shares valued at $83782.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $4.99 per share. Enyedy Mark J (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,222 shares at $4.99 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $275558.0 while BARROWS CRAIG, (Executive VP, General Counsel) sold 16,492 shares on Feb 24 for $82295.0 with each share fetching $4.99.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), on the other hand, is trading around $28.10 with a market cap of $7.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Textron Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 96,526 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,680 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 622.58k shares after the latest sales, with 18.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.30% with a share float percentage of 227.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Textron Inc. having a total of 644 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.92 million shares worth more than $1.47 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 26.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 billion and represent 11.35% of shares outstanding.