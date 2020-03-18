Volatility Returns To Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) shares are -15.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.09% or $2.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.33% and -18.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 11, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IRM stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 02, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IRM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.44. The forecasts give the Iron Mountain Incorporated stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.46% or -49.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.19, up 2.70% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 360,633 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 219,470. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 252,646 and 140,713 in purchases and sales respectively.

Meaney William L, a President and CEO at the company, sold 6,434 shares worth $220944.0 at $34.34 per share on Feb 21. The Director had earlier sold another 2,735 IRM shares valued at $85458.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $31.25 per share. Meaney William L (President and CEO) sold 33,870 shares at $34.03 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $1.15 million while BAILEY CLARK H, (Director) sold 15,555 shares on Feb 14 for $509691.0 with each share fetching $32.77.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), on the other hand, is trading around $19.69 with a market cap of $6.81B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at LKQ Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 266,385 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,217 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.42M shares after the latest sales, with 15.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.10% with a share float percentage of 300.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LKQ Corporation having a total of 725 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.76 million shares worth more than $901.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $568.48 million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.