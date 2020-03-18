Volatility Returns To Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) shares are -61.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.72% or $1.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -61.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.46% and -62.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the LNC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.55. The forecasts give the Lincoln National Corporation stock a price target range of $81.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.72% or 34.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $2.3, up from the $2.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.9, up 3.30% from $6.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.18 and $2.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 259,547 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 113,125. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 232,329 and 66,043 in purchases and sales respectively.

Solon Kenneth S., a EVP & Chief Information Ofc. at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $97320.0 at $24.33 per share on Mar 12. The EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off had earlier bought another 2,000 LNC shares valued at $53640.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $26.82 per share. GLASS DENNIS R (President & CEO) bought 400 shares at $34.15 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $13660.0 while GLASS DENNIS R, (President & CEO) bought 22,378 shares on Mar 09 for $779967.0 with each share fetching $34.85.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.03 with a market cap of $2.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Paramount Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 66,726 shares. Insider sales totaled 33,363 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 33.84M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 193.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paramount Group Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.6 million shares worth more than $398.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the investment firm holding over 19.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $276.76 million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.