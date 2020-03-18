Welbilt Inc. (WBT) turns bearish with loss of -0.42 points

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is -73.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.53 and a high of $19.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The WBT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 62.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is -63.90% and -69.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.94 million and changing -9.23% at the moment leaves the stock -73.89% off its SMA200. WBT registered -74.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.76.

The stock witnessed a -70.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.24%, and is -56.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.45% over the week and 10.78% over the month.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $748.44M and $1.59B in sales. and $1.59B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.46 and Fwd P/E is 4.67. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.83% and -79.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Welbilt Inc. (WBT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Welbilt Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $343.52M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) Top Institutional Holders

304 institutions hold shares in Welbilt Inc. (WBT), with 684.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 104.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.22M, and float is at 140.83M with Short Float at 7.30%. Institutions hold 104.02% of the Float.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Welbilt Inc. (WBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Caron Richard N., the company’s EVP Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Caron Richard N. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $6.64 per share for a total of $39810.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59256.0 shares.

Welbilt Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that GUDENKAUF JENNIFER (EVP & CHRO) bought a total of 5,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $8.57 per share for $45010.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11125.0 shares of the WBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Johnson William (President and CEO) acquired 10,091 shares at an average price of $9.89 for $99800.0. The insider now directly holds 125,509 shares of Welbilt Inc. (WBT).

Welbilt Inc. (WBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading -51.53% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.53.