Well positioned to deliver growth? – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)

By Sue Brooks

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares are -67.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.51% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.62% and -55.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Needham recommended the ACB stock is a Hold, while earlier, Bryan Garnier had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 27, 2020. 3 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.71. The forecasts give the Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.72. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.33% or 1.39%.

Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE), on the other hand, is trading around $4.88 with a market cap of $2.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Parsley Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 541,072 shares. Insider sales totaled 178,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 122.79M shares after the latest sales, with -1,509.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.10% with a share float percentage of 298.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Parsley Energy Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.35 million shares worth more than $460.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 19.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $367.61 million and represent 5.15% of shares outstanding.

