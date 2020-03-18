Well positioned to deliver growth? – Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares are -74.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.20% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -72.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 30.61% and -52.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the CHK stock is a Underperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 09, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the CHK stock is a “Hold. 9 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.21. The forecasts give the Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $1.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.00.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.3, down -5.90% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,971,935 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,991,392. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,572,155 and 1,145,683 in purchases and sales respectively.

BUERGLER WILLIAM M, a SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, bought 70,681 shares worth $50056.0 at $0.71 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 200,000 CHK shares valued at $150000.0 on Dec 06. The shares were bought at $0.75 per share. Lawler Robert D. (CEO) bought 50,000 shares at $0.91 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $45740.0 while MARTIN R BRAD, (Director) bought 250,000 shares on Nov 06 for $213000.0 with each share fetching $0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), on the other hand, is trading around $29.63 with a market cap of $144.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Wells Fargo & Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 235,427 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,494 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.21B shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 78.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.10% with a share float percentage of 4.10B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wells Fargo & Company having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.