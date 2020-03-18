Well positioned to deliver growth? – Danaher Corporation (DHR), NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) shares are -14.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.24% or $4.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.68% and -20.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the DHR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 03, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the DHR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $131.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $174.63. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $1.08, up from the $0.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.45, up 19.20% from $4.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.37 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 96 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,174,577 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,528,764. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 612,463 and 461,670 in purchases and sales respectively.

King William, a SVP, Strategic Development at the company, sold 26,370 shares worth $4.23 million at $160.23 per share on Feb 20. The EVP had earlier sold another 0 DHR shares valued at $65.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $147.54 per share. DANIEL WILLIAM K (EVP) sold 20,733 shares at $163.23 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $3.38 million while EHRLICH DONALD J, (Director) sold 6,014 shares on Feb 10 for $981034.0 with each share fetching $163.13.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG), on the other hand, is trading around $23.57 with a market cap of $6.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at NRG Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 51 times and accounting for 897,490 shares. Insider sales totaled 667,201 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.76M shares after the latest sales, with 62.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.00% with a share float percentage of 245.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NRG Energy Inc. having a total of 706 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.43 million shares worth more than $1.21 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $779.15 million and represent 7.91% of shares outstanding.