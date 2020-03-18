Well positioned to deliver growth? – Liberty Global plc (LBTYA), Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares are -24.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.50% or $1.48 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.21% and -16.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Jefferies recommended the LBTYA stock is a Hold, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 12, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the LBTYA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.17. The forecasts give the Liberty Global plc stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.61% or -0.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10,000.00% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.39, up 1.00% from -$2.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 83 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,314,609 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 758,331. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 27,171 and 10,913 in purchases and sales respectively.

HALL BRYAN H, a EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $542065.0 at $27.10 per share on Sep 16. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 LBTYA shares valued at $47630.0 on Sep 26. The shares were sold at $23.82 per share. SPARKMAN J C (Director) sold 20,931 shares at $25.25 per share on Jun 06 for a total of $528512.0 while DICK JOHN W, (Director) sold 15,175 shares on Jun 03 for $370823.0 with each share fetching $24.44.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.10% with a share float percentage of 308.70M.