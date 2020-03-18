Well positioned to deliver growth? – Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) shares are -47.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.22% or -$0.65 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.72% and -49.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the PFG stock is a In-line, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 05, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the PFG stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.45. The forecasts give the Principal Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.91% or 22.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.40% in the current quarter to $1.36, down from the $1.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.77, up 3.00% from $5.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.22 and $1.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 99 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 225,078 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 135,637. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 137,492 and 19,330 in purchases and sales respectively.

STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 2,296 shares worth $105210.0 at $45.82 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier bought another 28,148 PFG shares valued at $999823.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $35.52 per share. STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,266 shares at $45.85 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $378967.0 while LAWLER JULIA M, (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 1,000 shares on Dec 02 for $54630.0 with each share fetching $54.63.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), on the other hand, is trading around $20.30 with a market cap of $337.79M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at The Children’s Place Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 64,349 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,040 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 506.93k shares after the latest sales, with 15.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 14.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Children’s Place Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $149.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.11 million and represent 14.13% of shares outstanding.