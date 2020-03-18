What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) shares are -38.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.97% or $0.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -33.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.60% and -39.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 10, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the CIG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 14, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CIG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.10. The forecasts give the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock a price target range of $4.23 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.44. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.77% or 40.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -71.40% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), on the other hand, is trading around $1.52 with a market cap of $2.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 54.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.30% with a share float percentage of 649.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $27.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 6.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.47 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.