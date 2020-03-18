What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), Accenture plc (ACN)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) shares are -68.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.83% or $0.77 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.40% and -62.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Barclays recommended the DK stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the DK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.53. The forecasts give the Delek US Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.33% or -17.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -466.70% in the current quarter to -$0.45, down from the $1.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.65, down -12.50% from $3.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.17 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 548,415 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 199,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 476,850 and 49,365 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yemin Ezra Uzi, a Chairman / President / CEO at the company, bought 27,500 shares worth $985793.0 at $35.85 per share on Nov 15. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 451,822 DK shares valued at $4.98 million on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $11.02 per share. Soreq Avigal (EVP / CCO) sold 3,967 shares at $38.41 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $152372.0 while Ginzburg Assi, (EVP / CFO) sold 50,000 shares on Nov 07 for $1.94 million with each share fetching $38.78.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), on the other hand, is trading around $157.71 with a market cap of $112.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $220.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 325 times at Accenture plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 147 times and accounting for 268,458 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,382 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 178 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.30% with a share float percentage of 655.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accenture plc having a total of 2,177 institutions that hold shares in the company.