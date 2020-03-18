What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) shares are -62.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.22% or -$2.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -61.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -48.15% and -57.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 27, 2019, Consumer Edge Research recommended the DKS stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the DKS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.39. The forecasts give the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.0% or 31.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.20% in the current quarter to $0.64, up from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.83, up 1.30% from $3.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.06 and $1.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 397,339 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 80,312. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 52 in purchases and sales respectively.

COLOMBO WILLIAM J, a Director at the company, bought 4,444 shares worth $109785.0 at $24.70 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 5,556 DKS shares valued at $115462.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $20.78 per share. BYRD VINCENT C (Director) sold 19,500 shares at $48.04 per share on Dec 09 for a total of $936718.0 while STONE LARRY D, (Director) bought 405 shares on Sep 24 for $15614.0 with each share fetching $38.55.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA), on the other hand, is trading around $15.08 with a market cap of $3.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at TEGNA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 485,688 shares. Insider sales totaled 222,751 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 951.85k shares after the latest sales, with 111.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 216.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TEGNA Inc. having a total of 435 institutions that hold shares in the company.