What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD), Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares are -43.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 49.37% or $1.96 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.00% and -34.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 17, 2019, Sidoti recommended the DBD stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 01, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the DBD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.67. The forecasts give the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.06% or 25.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.00% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1, down -3.80% from -$0.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 970,724 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 215,505. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 591,705 and 203,547 in purchases and sales respectively.

COSTELLO ELLEN, a Director at the company, bought 8,000 shares worth $37356.0 at $4.67 per share on Mar 13. The SVP, Services had earlier bought another 20,000 DBD shares valued at $108203.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $5.41 per share. Anton Arthur F (Director) bought 9,835 shares at $5.08 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $50005.0 while Schmid Gerrard, (President and CEO) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 06 for $56876.0 with each share fetching $5.69.

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), on the other hand, is trading around $6.81 with a market cap of $1.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Extended Stay America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 17,076 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.93M shares after the latest sales, with 35.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 175.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extended Stay America Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.69 million shares worth more than $247.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.67 million and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.