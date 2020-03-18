What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are -40.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.37% or $0.47 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.65% and -36.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 27, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the APPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, National Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 17, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the APPS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.83. The forecasts give the Digital Turbine Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.15% or 52.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.19, up 33.10% from $0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 185,080 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 228,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 94,500 and 20,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

GYANI MOHAN S, a Director at the company, bought 6,000 shares worth $24780.0 at $4.13 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 APPS shares valued at $21100.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $4.22 per share. DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $4.26 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $21300.0 while DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 09 for $30100.0 with each share fetching $6.02.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW), on the other hand, is trading around $53.13 with a market cap of $8.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $96.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 31,441 shares. Insider sales totaled 63,073 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.2M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 144.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. having a total of 871 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.59 million shares worth more than $1.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 billion and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.