What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Evergy Inc. (EVRG), Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) shares are -11.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.05% or $7.96 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.78% and -20.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the EVRG stock is a In-line, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the EVRG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $57.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.00. The forecasts give the Evergy Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $59.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.25% or 2.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.11, up 3.30% from $2.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.66 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 109,913 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 89,044. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 91,813 and 45,757 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOMMA ANTHONY D, a EVP – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $131720.0 at $65.86 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier sold another 4,280 EVRG shares valued at $302596.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $70.70 per share. Bryant Kevin E. (EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,000 shares at $72.61 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $290440.0 while Humphrey Heather A, (SVP – GEN COUNSEL, CORP SEC) sold 1,000 shares on Dec 02 for $62823.0 with each share fetching $62.82.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), on the other hand, is trading around $78.02 with a market cap of $15.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $128.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 127 times at Fortinet Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 63 times and accounting for 130,730 shares. Insider sales totaled 302,470 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 64 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.85M shares after the latest sales, with -0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.20% with a share float percentage of 145.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortinet Inc. having a total of 906 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.39 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 billion and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.