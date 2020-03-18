What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Snap Inc. (SNAP), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are -45.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.66% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.69% and -49.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Argus recommended the SNAP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $8.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.97. The forecasts give the Snap Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.36% or 40.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.3, up 35.20% from -$0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 155 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,799,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,823,926. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,261,906 and 6,028,016 in purchases and sales respectively.

MERESMAN STANLEY J, a Director at the company, sold 27,000 shares worth $410400.0 at $15.20 per share on Feb 27. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 1,485,521 SNAP shares valued at $20.74 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $13.96 per share. MERESMAN STANLEY J (Director) sold 27,000 shares at $16.29 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $439825.0 while MERESMAN STANLEY J, (Director) sold 27,000 shares on Feb 20 for $460161.0 with each share fetching $17.04.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), on the other hand, is trading around $54.31 with a market cap of $240.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Verizon Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 366,478 shares. Insider sales totaled 219,916 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.28M shares after the latest sales, with 17.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.80% with a share float percentage of 4.13B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verizon Communications Inc. having a total of 2,879 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 110.38 million shares worth more than $6.21 billion. As of Dec 30, 2018, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held 2.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard 500 Index Fund, with the investment firm holding over 78.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2018. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.4 billion and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.