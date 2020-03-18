News

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

By Richard Addington

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares are -16.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.41% or $1.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -5.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.21% and -20.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2017, JP Morgan recommended the GEO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 15, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $13.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.00. The forecasts give the The GEO Group Inc. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.0% or 40.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,073,288 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 217,765. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,069,820 and 202,234 in purchases and sales respectively.

ZOLEY GEORGE C, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $1.16 million at $11.65 per share on Mar 12. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 GEO shares valued at $56040.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $11.21 per share. Venturella David J (SVP-Business Development) bought 6,574 shares at $14.85 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $97609.0 while ZOLEY GEORGE C, (Chairman & CEO) bought 250,000 shares on Feb 26 for $4.04 million with each share fetching $16.17.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), on the other hand, is trading around $15.91 with a market cap of $8.71B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 39.18 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 7.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 17.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $655.37 million and represent 3.49% of shares outstanding.

News

California Resources Corporation (CRC) And Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Among Headliners

Winifred Gerald - 0
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares are -71.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.72% or -$0.34 lower in the latest...
Read more
News

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Vs. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Those Ticking Clocks

Andrew Francis - 0
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares are -73.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.98% or -$1.69 lower in the latest...
Read more
News

The decline in Realty Income Corporation (O) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Sue Brooks - 0
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is -42.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.80 and a high...
Read more

Read More

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: XP Inc. (XP), Woodward Inc. (WWD)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) shares are -7.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.93% or -$3.08 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) And Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Saying Scary Stuff?

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) shares are -22.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.75% or -$1.32 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)?

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is -4.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.80 and a high...
Read more

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) is 6.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.34 and a high...
Read more

A peek at United Technologies Corporation (UTX): Who has invested in It?

Industry Richard Addington - 0
United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is -20.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.51 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us