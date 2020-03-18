What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are -0.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.41% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.13% and -12.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, SunTrust recommended the ZNGA stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on January 15, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ZNGA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.73. The forecasts give the Zynga Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.56% or -8.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 12.60% from $0.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 112 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 103 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,324,679 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,910,668. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,520,521 and 1,342,044 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kim Bernard Jin, a President of Publishing at the company, sold 74,876 shares worth $450005.0 at $6.01 per share on Mar 17. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 12,084 ZNGA shares valued at $74075.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $6.13 per share. Buckley Jeffrey (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,604 shares at $6.13 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $40483.0 while Griffin James Gerard, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 43,942 shares on Mar 16 for $282108.0 with each share fetching $6.42.

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), on the other hand, is trading around $74.48 with a market cap of $201.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $97.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Merck & Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 342,559 shares. Insider sales totaled 228,477 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.9M shares after the latest sales, with 23.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.20% with a share float percentage of 2.53B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Merck & Co. Inc. having a total of 3,217 institutions that hold shares in the company.