What should you know before buying stock in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is 1.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.04 and a high of $77.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $62.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.86% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.86% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -21.03% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.20, the stock is -1.98% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.09 million and changing 12.61% at the moment leaves the stock -1.09% off its SMA200. CL registered 5.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.98.

The stock witnessed a -8.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.20%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has around 34300 employees, a market worth around $64.73B and $15.69B in sales. and $15.69B in sales Current P/E ratio is 25.53 and Fwd P/E is 22.24. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.15% and -9.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.80%).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $4.03B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Top Institutional Holders

1,969 institutions hold shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 81.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 922.08M, and float is at 852.30M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 81.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 78.03 million shares valued at $5.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.13% of the CL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 60.41 million shares valued at $4.16 billion to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 56.25 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $3.87 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 33.44 million with a market value of $2.3 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marsili Daniel B, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Marsili Daniel B sold 1,092 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $69.44 per share for a total of $75830.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47115.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Marsili Daniel B (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 3,581 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $68.99 per share for $247053.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48207.0 shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, COOK IAN M (Executive Chairman) disposed off 19,500 shares at an average price of $72.07 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 879,515 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is trading 20.49% up over the past 12 months. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is 2.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.5% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.