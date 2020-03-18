Which institution holds the most shares in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) is 1093.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $21.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CODX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -113.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.68, the stock is 12.25% and 110.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.89 million and changing 17.49% at the moment leaves the stock 426.91% off its SMA200. CODX registered 820.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 888.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.08.

The stock witnessed a 221.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 968.00%, and is 55.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.86% over the week and 42.39% over the month.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $303.85M and $0.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 84.09. Distance from 52-week low is 1438.90% and -50.90% from its 52-week high.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $100k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 438.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 900.00% in year-over-year returns.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX), with 4.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.17% while institutional investors hold 12.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.45M, and float is at 18.74M with Short Float at 13.11%. Institutions hold 9.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 591055.0 shares valued at $529112.0. The investor’s holdings represent 2.37% of the CODX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC with 132002.0 shares valued at $118168.0 to account for 0.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barclays PLC which holds 86770.0 shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $77676.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 48285.0 with a market value of $43224.0.