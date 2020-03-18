Which institution holds the most shares in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is -25.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.01 and a high of $184.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The HON stock was last observed hovering at around $135.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.47% off its average median price target of $189.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.63% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 12.72% higher than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.80, the stock is -19.30% and -23.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.35 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -23.17% off its SMA200. HON registered -16.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $171.39.

The stock witnessed a -27.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.53%, and is -18.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.02% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has around 113000 employees, a market worth around $106.83B and $36.71B in sales. and $36.71B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.42 and Fwd P/E is 13.88. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.28% and -28.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Honeywell International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.03 with sales reaching $8.82B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Top Institutional Holders

2,490 institutions hold shares in Honeywell International Inc. (HON), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 78.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 810.57M, and float is at 705.49M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 78.40% of the Float.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deily Linnet F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Deily Linnet F sold 2,003 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $179.01 per share for a total of $358557.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6045.0 shares.

Honeywell International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Gautam Rajeev (President & CEO, PMT) sold a total of 10,984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $163.88 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28920.0 shares of the HON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Adamczyk Darius (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 7,149 shares at an average price of $165.08 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 75,521 shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -31.07% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.45.