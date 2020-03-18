Which institution holds the most shares in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) is 450.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 5.46% and 65.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.27 million and changing 63.56% at the moment leaves the stock 183.69% off its SMA200. VXRT registered 19.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 190.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2000 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6900.

The stock witnessed a 75.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 516.42%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.15% over the week and 31.14% over the month.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $139.13M and $7.70M in sales. and $7.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 658.95% and -61.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-102.10%).

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13. The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.20% year-over-year.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), with 538.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 52.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.09M, and float is at 61.58M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 51.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 25.2 million shares valued at $8.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 52.80% of the VXRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.37 million shares valued at $480105.0 to account for 2.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 62723.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $21984.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 44729.0 with a market value of $15677.0.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times.