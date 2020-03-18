Which Institutions Own Shares In Campbell Soup Company (CPB)?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is 8.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.27 and a high of $53.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPB stock was last observed hovering at around $49.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.54% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.75% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -68.25% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.84, the stock is 10.25% and 10.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.27 million and changing 9.21% at the moment leaves the stock 17.90% off its SMA200. CPB registered 47.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.75.

The stock witnessed a 10.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.49%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $17.20B and $7.50B in sales. and $7.50B in sales Current P/E ratio is 41.35 and Fwd P/E is 19.93. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.65% and 0.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Campbell Soup Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $1.93B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.30% in year-over-year returns.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Top Institutional Holders

807 institutions hold shares in Campbell Soup Company (CPB), with 132.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.88% while institutional investors hold 94.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 319.40M, and float is at 169.32M with Short Float at 10.15%. Institutions hold 52.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.88 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.25% of the CPB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Third Point, LLC with 14.4 million shares valued at $711.65 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.23 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $703.0 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 12.94 million with a market value of $639.36 million.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciongoli Adam G., the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Ciongoli Adam G. sold 98,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $53.54 per share for a total of $5.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92386.0 shares.

Campbell Soup Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Ciongoli Adam G. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 16,096 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $47.16 per share for $759087.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70984.0 shares of the CPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Furbee Robert (Senior Vice President) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $40.10 for $240630.0. The insider now directly holds 15,015 shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 29.17% up over the past 12 months. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is 16.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.23% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.14.