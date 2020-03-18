Which Institutions Own Shares In Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is -66.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $2.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.32% off the consensus price target high of $5.70 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -39.66% and -51.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.56 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -57.61% off its SMA200. NOG registered -67.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.84.

The stock witnessed a -50.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.36%, and is -20.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.49% over the week and 16.28% over the month.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $321.58M and $856.60M in sales. and $856.60M in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.23 and Fwd P/E is 1.91. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.85% and -73.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $165.16M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), with 123.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.34% while institutional investors hold 85.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 410.81M, and float is at 264.84M with Short Float at 14.34%. Institutions hold 59.49% of the Float.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) that is trading -72.96% down over the past 12 months. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is -95.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.4% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.2.