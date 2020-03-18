Which Institutions Own Shares In Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)?

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is -60.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.32 and a high of $186.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $65.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.93% off its average median price target of $148.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.0% off the consensus price target high of $218.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.86, the stock is -50.61% and -55.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.53 million and changing -10.53% at the moment leaves the stock -60.47% off its SMA200. SPG registered -66.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $131.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $148.36.

The stock witnessed a -57.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.22%, and is -47.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.58% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $21.96B and $5.76B in sales. and $5.76B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.89% and -68.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.65 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

1,167 institutions hold shares in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 100.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 373.07M, and float is at 305.41M with Short Float at 5.62%. Institutions hold 99.82% of the Float.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $64.88 per share for a total of $97325.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36769.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that SIMON DAVID (CEO/Chairman/President) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $60.83 per share for $9.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 953924.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, RULLI JOHN (Pres Malls/Chief Admin Offcr) disposed off 9,160 shares at an average price of $176.17 for $1.61 million. The insider now directly holds 29,646 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) that is trading -44.57% down over the past 12 months. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is -3.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.73% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.92.