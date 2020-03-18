Who are the Institutional Holders in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)?

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -50.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $26.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.24% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.59, the stock is -30.74% and -40.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.69 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock -41.57% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -47.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.09.

The stock witnessed a -39.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.09%, and is -25.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.47% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 965 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $429.80M in sales. and $429.80M in sales Fwd P/E is 19.25. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.43% and -59.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $129.52M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 92.50% in year-over-year returns.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 47.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 394.50M, and float is at 120.58M with Short Float at 36.53%. Institutions hold 46.74% of the Float.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -3.88% down over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -9.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.4% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 41.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.13.