Who are the Institutional Holders in Genprex Inc. (GNPX)?

By Andrew Francis

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is 940.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $7.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.33, the stock is -16.32% and 44.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.61 million and changing 110.76% at the moment leaves the stock 186.00% off its SMA200. GNPX registered 60.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 258.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.17.

The stock witnessed a -22.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1133.79%, and is 19.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.33% over the week and 28.52% over the month.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $132.37M. Distance from 52-week low is 1341.56% and -52.63% from its 52-week high.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2020. The EPS is expected to shrink by -253.40% this year.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Genprex Inc. (GNPX), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.00% while institutional investors hold 16.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 25.29M with Short Float at 7.54%. Institutions hold 12.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 443441.0 shares valued at $141901.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.35% of the GNPX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 200709.0 shares valued at $64226.0 to account for 0.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INTL FCSTONE INC. which holds 35150.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $11248.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 15027.0 with a market value of $4808.0.

