Who are the Institutional Holders in MetLife Inc. (MET)?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is -44.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $53.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The MET stock was last observed hovering at around $26.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.15% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 11.16% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.43, the stock is -32.02% and -40.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.62 million and changing 6.08% at the moment leaves the stock -40.73% off its SMA200. MET registered -37.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -40.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.88.

The stock witnessed a -45.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.57%, and is -18.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.40% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

MetLife Inc. (MET) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $30.64B and $69.75B in sales. and $69.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.70 and Fwd P/E is 4.35. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.35% and -46.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

MetLife Inc. (MET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MetLife Inc. (MET) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MetLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.48 with sales reaching $16.5B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in MetLife Inc. (MET), with 568.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.09% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 774.51M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 69.01 million shares valued at $3.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.54% of the MET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.07 million shares valued at $3.16 billion to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 46.45 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $2.37 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 37.83 million with a market value of $1.93 billion.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at MetLife Inc. (MET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goulart Steven J, the company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Goulart Steven J sold 14,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $51.60 per share for a total of $732649.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112930.0 shares.

MetLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that McCallion John D. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $51.17 per share for $275176.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24263.0 shares of the MET stock.

MetLife Inc. (MET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -60.04% down over the past 12 months. American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is -35.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.21% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.