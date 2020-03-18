Who are the Institutional Holders in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 9.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $42.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 49.36% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.66, the stock is -49.09% and -37.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.98 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 24.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.30.

The stock witnessed a -55.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.20%, and is -31.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.69% over the week and 20.13% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $3.80M in sales. and $3.80M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 83.48% and -70.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.60%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $320k over the same period. The company is expected to be posting quarterly earnings of 14.30% year-over-year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 141.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.54% while institutional investors hold 74.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 232.63M, and float is at 53.69M with Short Float at 35.89%. Institutions hold 20.53% of the Float.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times.