Who is the Top Investor In Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is -65.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The AM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 34.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is -35.36% and -50.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.93 million and changing -13.77% at the moment leaves the stock -64.47% off its SMA200. AM registered -80.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.35.

The stock witnessed a -40.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.04%, and is -25.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.19% over the week and 14.11% over the month.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $792.60M in sales. and $792.60M in sales Fwd P/E is 2.45. Profit margin for the company is -44.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -81.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $237.49M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -343.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.70% in year-over-year returns.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), with 818.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 519.70M, and float is at 285.27M with Short Float at 16.23%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 63.74 million shares valued at $483.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.17% of the AM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 27.41 million shares valued at $208.04 million to account for 5.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 25.91 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $196.66 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 25.69 million with a market value of $195.02 million.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yoo K. Phil. SEC filings show that Yoo K. Phil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $3.60 per share for a total of $179800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134560.0 shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Yoo K. Phil sold a total of 97,395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $6.05 per share for $589279.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 184560.0 shares of the AM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Yoo K. Phil disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $4.45 for $88948.0. The insider now directly holds 281,955 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).