Who is the Top Investor In Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is -13.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.41 and a high of $92.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The PM stock was last observed hovering at around $69.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.39%.

Currently trading at $73.99, the stock is -11.60% and -13.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.69 million and changing 6.31% at the moment leaves the stock -9.43% off its SMA200. PM registered -18.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.68.

The stock witnessed a -16.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.61%, and is -12.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has around 73500 employees, a market worth around $127.22B and $29.81B in sales. and $29.81B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.06 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.16% and -20.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.30%).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Philip Morris International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $6.9B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Top Institutional Holders

2,274 institutions hold shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), with 3.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 76.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.72B, and float is at 1.55B with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 76.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 124.73 million shares valued at $10.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the PM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 94.74 million shares valued at $8.06 billion to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 73.39 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $6.24 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 60.48 million with a market value of $5.15 billion.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FIRESTONE MARC S, the company’s Pres Ext Aff & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that FIRESTONE MARC S sold 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $86.27 per share for a total of $1.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208177.0 shares.

Philip Morris International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that CALANTZOPOULOS ANDRE (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $87.50 per share for $4.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 832385.0 shares of the PM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, CAMILLERI LOUIS C (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $88.33 for $2.65 million. The insider now directly holds 407,464 shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) that is 21.34% higher over the past 12 months. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is -59.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.86% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.