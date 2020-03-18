Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Endo International plc (ENDP)?

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is -42.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENDP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 32.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is -47.23% and -50.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.89 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -37.54% off its SMA200. ENDP registered -68.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.30.

The stock witnessed a -56.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.90%, and is -27.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.68% over the week and 12.44% over the month.

Endo International plc (ENDP) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $675.86M and $2.91B in sales. and $2.91B in sales Fwd P/E is 1.15. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.55% and -70.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Endo International plc (ENDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endo International plc (ENDP) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endo International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $702.74M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 62.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Top Institutional Holders

270 institutions hold shares in Endo International plc (ENDP), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 92.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 251.25M, and float is at 224.85M with Short Float at 13.80%. Institutions hold 92.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 35.26 million shares valued at $165.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the ENDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.97 million shares valued at $140.56 million to account for 13.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glenview Capital Management, LLC which holds 18.47 million shares representing 8.14% and valued at over $86.63 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.18% of the shares totaling 16.28 million with a market value of $76.37 million.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Endo International plc (ENDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIMMEL ROGER H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KIMMEL ROGER H sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $122700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80000.0 shares.

Endo International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that KIMMEL ROGER H (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $4.09 per share for $102250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 123309.0 shares of the ENDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, KIMMEL ROGER H (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.93 for $39300.0. The insider now directly holds 110,000 shares of Endo International plc (ENDP).

Endo International plc (ENDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is trading 51.68% up over the past 12 months. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is -41.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.13% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.47.