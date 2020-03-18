Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)?

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is -6.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.00 and a high of $147.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEP stock was last observed hovering at around $113.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.63% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.12% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -11.06% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.72, the stock is -5.99% and -8.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.09 million and changing 12.94% at the moment leaves the stock -5.67% off its SMA200. PEP registered 8.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.40.

The stock witnessed a -13.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has around 116000 employees, a market worth around $199.65B and $67.16B in sales. and $67.16B in sales Current P/E ratio is 24.59 and Fwd P/E is 20.16. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.04% and -13.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PepsiCo Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.02 with sales reaching $13.24B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Top Institutional Holders

3,125 institutions hold shares in PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 73.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 73.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.67 million shares valued at $15.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.17% of the PEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 106.39 million shares valued at $14.54 billion to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 65.78 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $8.99 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.84% of the shares totaling 25.9 million with a market value of $3.54 billion.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gallagher Marie T., the company’s SVP and Controller. SEC filings show that Gallagher Marie T. sold 8,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $146.68 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55665.0 shares.

PepsiCo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Tanner Kirk (CEO, PBNA) sold a total of 9,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $128.15 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95777.0 shares of the PEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, Williams Steven C (CEO, PFNA) disposed off 2,420 shares at an average price of $133.95 for $324170.0. The insider now directly holds 54,920 shares of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 1.62% up over the past 12 months. The Unilever Group (UL) is -11.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.