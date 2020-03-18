Why has McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) gained 5.21 in last trading?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is -41.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The MUX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.18% off the consensus price target high of $4.40 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 63.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is -25.65% and -32.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.28 million and changing 5.21% at the moment leaves the stock -50.14% off its SMA200. MUX registered -54.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.48.

The stock witnessed a -35.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.68%, and is -16.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.71% over the week and 13.34% over the month.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has around 427 employees, a market worth around $338.19M and $111.10M in sales. and $111.10M in sales Profit margin for the company is -50.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.72% and -65.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $41.44M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -340.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 81.60% in year-over-year returns.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), with 73.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.14% while institutional investors hold 32.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 456.71M, and float is at 319.70M with Short Float at 12.92%. Institutions hold 25.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.85 million shares valued at $22.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.92% of the MUX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.74 million shares valued at $14.91 million to account for 3.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.64 million shares representing 2.93% and valued at over $13.51 million, while CPMG INC holds 2.00% of the shares totaling 7.26 million with a market value of $9.22 million.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brissenden Richard W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brissenden Richard W. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $1.93 per share for a total of $7720.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

McEwen Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that Brissenden Richard W. (Director) sold a total of 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $1.93 per share for $50079.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the MUX stock.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -11.67% down over the past 12 months. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -5.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 41.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.71.