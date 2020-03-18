Why should you buy stock in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is -71.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.11 and a high of $32.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $24.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.78% off the consensus price target high of $39.32 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 39.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.13, the stock is -60.39% and -66.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.94 million and changing -11.53% at the moment leaves the stock -65.97% off its SMA200. CNQ registered -67.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -68.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.74.

The stock witnessed a -68.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.93%, and is -43.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.35% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has around 9709 employees, a market worth around $13.02B and $16.60B in sales. and $16.60B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.77 and Fwd P/E is 4.64. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.69% and -72.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $3.97B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.40% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Top Institutional Holders

638 institutions hold shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), with 25.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 75.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.16B with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 73.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 90.22 million shares valued at $2.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.60% of the CNQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 65.33 million shares valued at $2.11 billion to account for 5.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 41.2 million shares representing 3.47% and valued at over $1.33 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 35.7 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -52.89% down over the past 12 months. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -83.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -104.72% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.