Why should you buy stock in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -69.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.84 and a high of $11.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is -59.65% and -64.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.74 million and changing -12.44% at the moment leaves the stock -66.04% off its SMA200. DRH registered -68.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -66.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.92.

The stock witnessed a -67.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.53%, and is -51.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.58% over the week and 11.19% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $835.64M and $938.10M in sales. and $938.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.74 and Fwd P/E is 7.95. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -11.98% and -71.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $208.37M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

332 institutions hold shares in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 110.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.23M, and float is at 196.90M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 108.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 37.21 million shares valued at $412.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.57% of the DRH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.16 million shares valued at $345.25 million to account for 15.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.93 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $143.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 10.22 million with a market value of $113.25 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McAvey Maureen L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McAvey Maureen L sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $10.36 per share for a total of $82880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91688.0 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -47.41% down over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -69.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.52% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.