Why should you buy stock in Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)?

By Richard Addington

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is 2.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is 5.42% and 6.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.8 million and changing 15.38% at the moment leaves the stock 9.66% off its SMA200. GNW registered 13.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.11.

The stock witnessed a 4.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.39%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.94% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $8.10B in sales. and $8.10B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.04 and Fwd P/E is 5.39. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.71% and -8.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $1.99B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), with 4.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 74.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 530.68M, and float is at 500.14M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 73.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 59.79 million shares valued at $263.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the GNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.17 million shares valued at $207.55 million to account for 9.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Miller Value Partners, LLC which holds 18.66 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $82.12 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 18.4 million with a market value of $80.96 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Holding Company (IHC) that is trading -30.30% down over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is -16.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.36% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.

