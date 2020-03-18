Will GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is -81.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $3.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -69.71% and -75.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.55 million and changing -53.38% at the moment leaves the stock -76.75% off its SMA200. GNC registered -80.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.16.

The stock witnessed a -77.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.21%, and is -63.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.52% over the week and 13.71% over the month.

GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $53.35M and $2.15B in sales. and $2.15B in sales Current P/E ratio is 0.91 and Fwd P/E is 0.99. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -47.14% and -85.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GNC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $465.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 122.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.10% in year-over-year returns.

GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC), with 8.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.40% while institutional investors hold 63.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.96M, and float is at 75.77M with Short Float at 29.60%. Institutions hold 56.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.71 million shares valued at $20.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.12% of the GNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.04 million shares valued at $16.3 million to account for 7.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. which holds 5.76 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $15.55 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 3.87 million with a market value of $10.46 million.

GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Piano Steven, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Piano Steven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $1.49 per share for a total of $7450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22476.0 shares.

GNC Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Piano Steven (Chief Human Resources Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $1.88 per share for $9400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17476.0 shares of the GNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Lawrence Cameron William (SVP Finance, CAO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.86 for $9300.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC).

GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) that is trading -59.27% down over the past 12 months. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is -21.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.9% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 25.61.