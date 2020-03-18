Companies

Will ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

By Richard Addington

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is -21.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The TBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 68.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -13.82% and -26.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.82 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -50.01% off its SMA200. TBLT registered -89.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3100.

The stock witnessed a 8.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.12%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.97% over the week and 18.52% over the month.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $24.06M and $17.90M in sales. and $17.90M in sales Profit margin for the company is -21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.28% and -91.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.40%).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Analyst Forecasts

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $4.6M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -425.50% this year.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.64% while institutional investors hold 15.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.38M, and float is at 26.24M with Short Float at 16.54%. Institutions hold 14.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 832750.0 shares valued at $166550.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.02% of the TBLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 117079.0 shares valued at $23415.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 51800.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $10360.0, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 47603.0 with a market value of $9520.0.

