A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Datadog Inc. (DDOG), Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are -15.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.98% or -$2.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.79% and -31.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Needham recommended the DDOG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DDOG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.56. The forecasts give the Datadog Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.65% or 23.62%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.05, up 49.80% from -$0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 21,356,686 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,092,818. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,308 and 12,690,302 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shah Shardul, a Director at the company, sold 28,209 shares worth $913072.0 at $32.37 per share on Mar 12. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 28,209 DDOG shares valued at $913072.0 on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $32.37 per share. Callahan Michael James (Director) sold 18,000 shares at $37.94 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $682943.0 while Pomel Olivier, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 62,500 shares on Mar 02 for $2.78 million with each share fetching $44.41.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA), on the other hand, is trading around $22.89 with a market cap of $5.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HTA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.03 million. This represented a 86.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $176.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $340.39 million, significantly higher than the $337.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$304.45 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Healthcare Trust of America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 170,409 shares. Insider sales totaled 316,988 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 966.42k shares after the latest sales, with -2.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 215.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Trust of America Inc. having a total of 447 institutions that hold shares in the company.