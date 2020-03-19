A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares are -38.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.37% or -$2.85 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.93% down YTD and -38.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.95% and -46.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2018, Citigroup recommended the GDDY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Rosenblatt had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GDDY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.73. The forecasts give the GoDaddy Inc. stock a price target range of $95.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $69.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.87% or 39.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.70% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.05, up 11.00% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 82 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 794,249 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 379,298. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,166 and 128,900 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kelly Nima, a Chief Legal Officer at the company, sold 700 shares worth $48230.0 at $68.90 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 661 GDDY shares valued at $40486.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $61.25 per share. Winborne Raymond E Jr (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,305 shares at $68.90 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $158815.0 while Low Ah Kee Andrew, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 4,041 shares on Mar 03 for $278425.0 with each share fetching $68.90.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), on the other hand, is trading around $2.08 with a market cap of $233.23M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OII’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -14.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.35 million. This represented a 99.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $560.81 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.66 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.74 billion from $2.89 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $157.57 million, significantly higher than the $36.57 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Oceaneering International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 508,324 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,619 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.66M shares after the latest sales, with 44.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 97.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.24 million shares worth more than $242.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.44 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.