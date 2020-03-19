A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares are -76.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -35.31% or -$1.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.50% down YTD and -79.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -61.71% and -81.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 11, 2019, Susquehanna recommended the RLGY stock is a Negative, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $2.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.58. The forecasts give the Realogy Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $13.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.04% or 71.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 122.20% in the current quarter to -$0.61, up from the -$0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, down -0.30% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 83 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,117,407 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 81,852. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 744,020 and 66,811 in purchases and sales respectively.

Silva Enrique, a Director at the company, bought 11,570 shares worth $99618.0 at $8.61 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 14,000 RLGY shares valued at $114380.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $8.17 per share. Helmkamp Katrina L (Pres/CEO, Cartus Corporation) bought 20,000 shares at $8.44 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $168800.0 while Schneider Ryan M., (CEO and President) bought 119,300 shares on May 08 for $999734.0 with each share fetching $8.38.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE), on the other hand, is trading around $2.88 with a market cap of $841.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CDE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -48.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $319.2 million. This represented a -63.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $195.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.38 billion from $1.69 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $91.88 million, significantly higher than the $17.42 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$7.89 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Coeur Mining Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 738,708 shares. Insider sales totaled 198,470 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.21M shares after the latest sales, with 30.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.80% with a share float percentage of 238.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company.