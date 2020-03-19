A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), XP Inc. (XP)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) shares are -81.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -43.37% or -$5.69 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +48.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -81.71% down YTD and -81.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -70.94% and -80.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.00. The forecasts give the Seritage Growth Properties stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.49% or 83.49%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,689,118 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 55,380. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,650,000 and 1,641 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, a Trustee at the company, sold 38,652 shares worth $1.52 million at $39.24 per share on Aug 12. The Trustee had earlier bought another 38,652 SRG shares valued at $1.52 million on Aug 12. The shares were bought at $39.24 per share.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), on the other hand, is trading around $17.60 with a market cap of $12.74B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $181.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 55.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.00% with a share float percentage of 94.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XP Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. with over 592921.0 shares worth more than $22.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda, with the investment firm holding over 556248.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.43 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.