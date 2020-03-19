A focus on opportunistic stocks: B2Gold Corp. (BTG), Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) shares are -29.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.79% or -$0.65 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.64% and -37.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 24, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the BTG stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on December 05, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the BTG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the B2Gold Corp. stock a price target range of $6.18 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.47. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.53% or 37.14%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.07, down -0.00% from $0.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.21 for the next year.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), on the other hand, is trading around $9.83 with a market cap of $5.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IVZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.0 million. This represented a 99.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.54 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.12 billion, significantly higher than the $828.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $992.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Invesco Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 1,101,784 shares. Insider sales totaled 391,583 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.76M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.60% with a share float percentage of 370.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invesco Ltd. having a total of 784 institutions that hold shares in the company.